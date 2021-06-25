Subscription Confirmed!
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4744 (vs. yesterday at 6.4824)
More from Fed's Barkin - don't think we are yet at max employment
Fed says banks pass stress tests - to lift pandemic restrictions on share buybacks, dividends after June 30
Fed's Barkin says the current rise in inflation is clearly due to temporary factors
Mexican central bank surprises with a 25 bps rate hike