German Chancellor Merkel says in a serious stage of the COVID-19 pandemic

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Merkle met with state leaders, says there are great challenges ahead for the winter months

  • What we do in coming days will be decisive for how we get through the pandemic.
  • We are in an exponential growth phase for infections 
  • Germany must do everything it can to control the spread of the virus
  • German economy is not able to afford a second wave
--
Chalk Germany up as another country about to bring in tighter restrictions. Earlier on Wenesday French PM Macron introduced a fresh curfew to Paris, and 8 other cities in the country. 9pm to 6am, which could last for up to 6 weeks.


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose