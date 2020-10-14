German Chancellor Merkel says in a serious stage of the COVID-19 pandemic

Merkle met with state leaders, says there are great challenges ahead for the winter months

What we do in coming days will be decisive for how we get through the pandemic.

We are in an exponential growth phase for infections

Germany must do everything it can to control the spread of the virus

German economy is not able to afford a second wave

Chalk Germany up as another country about to bring in tighter restrictions. Earlier on Wenesday French PM Macron introduced a fresh curfew to Paris, and 8 other cities in the country. 9pm to 6am, which could last for up to 6 weeks.







