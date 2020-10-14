German Chancellor Merkel says in a serious stage of the COVID-19 pandemic
Merkle met with state leaders, says there are great challenges ahead for the winter months
- What we do in coming days will be decisive for how we get through the pandemic.
- We are in an exponential growth phase for infections
- Germany must do everything it can to control the spread of the virus
- German economy is not able to afford a second wave
--
Chalk Germany up as another country about to bring in tighter restrictions. Earlier on Wenesday French PM Macron introduced a fresh curfew to Paris, and 8 other cities in the country. 9pm to 6am, which could last for up to 6 weeks.