German chancellor Merkel says no current plans for new easing of lockdown measures
Merkel comments in a meeting with leaders of her own partyShe is also criticising debates about further easing in lockdown measures, as they are taking things one step at a time currently. This was the plan laid out last week, which will see small businesses as well as some allowed businesses to resume operations this week.
Much like other coronavirus developments across the world, this is all a fluid situation and everything has to be assessed on a day-to-day basis right now.