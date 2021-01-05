German chancellor Merkel set to hold videoconference with state leaders later today
dpa international reports on the matter
This relates to the discussion to extend lockdown measures from the currently planned 10 January to 31 January as highlighted yesterday here.
Merkel is reported to be speaking with the country's state leaders today in their first videoconference of the year - discussing about extending the lockdown.
The German virus situation has shown some hints of abating in recent days, but the death count is still rather disconcerting. The added time until the end of the month will give lawmakers a better sense of how things are progressing before the next move.