German chancellor Merkel to meet with Spanish PM Sanchez for talks next Tuesday

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

This is likely to hash out their positions ahead of the summit on 17-18 July

At this stage, the "frugal four" i.e. Netherlands, Austria, Sweden, Denmark are the ones that need more appeasing but a compromise from Spain and Italy on the recovery fund is not necessarily a given as well.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose