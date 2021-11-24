German coalition to prioritise overcoming pandemic, calls it most important job

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Reuters reports, citing senior officials familiar with talks between the parties

  • Agree to minimum wage of €12
  • Agree to lower minimum voting age to 16
  • Want to increase R&D funding to 3.5% of GDP
  • To rule out increasing pension age
Expanding from the headline, the coalition is said to found a COVID-19-specific special taskforce in dealing with the pandemic. Just some details before the announcement, some time around 1400 GMT. This involves the 'traffic light' coalition, as outlined earlier here.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose