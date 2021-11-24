German coalition to prioritise overcoming pandemic, calls it most important job
Reuters reports, citing senior officials familiar with talks between the parties
- Agree to minimum wage of €12
- Agree to lower minimum voting age to 16
- Want to increase R&D funding to 3.5% of GDP
- To rule out increasing pension age
Expanding from the headline, the coalition is said to found a COVID-19-specific special taskforce in dealing with the pandemic. Just some details before the announcement, some time around 1400 GMT. This involves the 'traffic light' coalition, as outlined earlier here.