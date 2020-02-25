German confirms coronavirus patient who visited Milan

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

First case in Baden-Wuerttemberg

Five days ago, a few hundred people in Italy thought they were fighting a cold or the flu, going about their lives as they usually do. Now 12 are dead and 270 are confirmed to be infected with many thousands more exposed and possibly infected.

