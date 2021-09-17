German conservatives continue to trail in latest poll

The latest FGW poll reflects no change in sentiment from a week ago

There isn't much attention on the upcoming German federal election but I'd argue it is one to keep an eye out for the euro as there might be short-term reactions to the results, most of which should be supportive for the currency





A coalition between the SPD and Greens is the key thing to watch out for considering that Merkel's CDU/CSU party seems displaced now, and that means a strong likelihood of more fiscally expansive policies that could follow.



