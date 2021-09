German conservatives trail further in the latest Kantar poll

Support for the SPD is seen at 26% (+1) while the conservatives i.e. CDU/CSU is seen at 20% (-1) in the latest poll by Kantar for Focus magazine.





There are some interesting implications for the German economy from this as a coalition between the SPD and Green parties may bolster bund yields and the euro amid a supposedly more fiscally expansive stance.