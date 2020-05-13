German constitutional court president: ECB decision is good for Europe, strengthens rule of law

Comments by German constitutional court president, Andreas Voßkuhle

We are committed to law, justice

We are seeing that our ruling aggrieves many people, we are not happy about that

The court decision on QE is a contribution to the dialogue

The goodness of the decision will become apparent in the medium, long-term

The spat between the two sides continues after the court ruling last week. Much like most things in Europe, expect there to be a lot of verbal confrontation for now before last-minute focus on the issue surfaces in the coming months.





As a reminder, the German court gave the ECB a three-month ultimatum to "fix" its QE program to prove that it is "proportionate" - which the ECB says that it already is.



