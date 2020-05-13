German constitutional court president: ECB decision is good for Europe, strengthens rule of law

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by German constitutional court president, Andreas Voßkuhle

  • We are committed to law, justice
  • We are seeing that our ruling aggrieves many people, we are not happy about that
  • The court decision on QE is a contribution to the dialogue
  • The goodness of the decision will become apparent in the medium, long-term
The spat between the two sides continues after the court ruling last week. Much like most things in Europe, expect there to be a lot of verbal confrontation for now before last-minute focus on the issue surfaces in the coming months.

As a reminder, the German court gave the ECB a three-month ultimatum to "fix" its QE program to prove that it is "proportionate" - which the ECB says that it already is.

