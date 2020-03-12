German coronavirus cases jump to 2369 from 1567 yesterday

Big jump in coronavirus cases in Germany





The total number of cases has moved to 2369 from 1567 yesterday. That's a 51% increase from yesterday.





In other coronavirus news over the last few minutes:





The Supreme Court building to close to the general public until further notice



Pennsylvania shut schools in Montgomery County near Philadelphia



Ohio Gov. signed order banning gatherings of 100+ people. The band includes arenas, fares but excludes schools and stores



Harris County Texas discourages gatherings of more than 250



Brazil's Bolsonaro being tested for coronavirus. An aide to the President was tested positive for coronavirus.



Summit New Jersey public schools are closed from March 13 to April 10

