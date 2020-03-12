German coronavirus cases jump to 2369 from 1567 yesterday

Big jump in coronavirus cases in Germany

Germany is reporting a big jump in the number of coronavirus cases.

The total number of cases has moved to 2369 from 1567 yesterday. That's a 51% increase from yesterday.

In other coronavirus news over the last few minutes:

  • The Supreme Court building to close to the general public until further notice
  • Pennsylvania shut schools in Montgomery County near Philadelphia
  • Ohio Gov. signed order banning gatherings of 100+ people. The band includes arenas, fares but excludes schools and stores
  • Harris County Texas discourages gatherings of more than 250
  • Brazil's Bolsonaro being tested for coronavirus. An aide to the President was tested positive for coronavirus.
  • Summit New Jersey public schools are closed from March 13 to April 10
