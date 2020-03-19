German coronavirus cases rise to 13,944 from 12,307 yesterday

Subscription Confirmed!
AUD liking the RBA & Fed establishing swap lines for the provision of USD liquidity
PBOC China Loan Prime Rates left unchanged
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.1052(vs. yesterday at 7.0522)
RBA conduct their first ever round of QE bond buying: AUD 5bn
This week the Fed will buy more than half of the $500bn in govt debt purchases that was only announced on Sunday!