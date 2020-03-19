German coronavirus cases rise to 13,944 from 12,307 yesterday

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

That's a slow rise

The number of deaths in Germany total is just 43, up from 29. That's remarkably low for whatever reason.

Even the 13% daily rise in cases is a sign of a flatter curve.

