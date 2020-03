22.2% increase from yesterday

The German coronavirus cases has risen to 18,607 from 15,218 yesterday. That is a 22.2% increase on the day.





In other recent coronavirus case statistics:



UK coronavirus deaths rise to 167 from 144 yesterday



New York State total cases rises to 7102 versus 4152 yesterday. There are now 35 deaths in New York State



Italy's Lombardy region virus death toll stands at 2550. That's up 380 in the last 24 hours



The numbers continue to get worse. However the stock markets so far seem to be taking them in stride with increased hope that the curve is flattening