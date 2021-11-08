German COVID-19 worries continue as virus incidence rate soars to a record

The 7-day incidence rate shoots up to 201.1, surpassing the previous high of 197.6 seen in 22 December 2020









The surge in the 7-day incidence rate (new infections per 100,000 persons over the last seven days) is arguably the key statistic as it reaffirms a worsening trend and one that local authorities are growing increasingly worried about.





As noted in the above posts, hospitals are still managing to cope for now but if things continue down this path going into winter, some light restrictions may be needed.







This is one to keep an eye out for especially more so since it concerns Europe's biggest economy - one that is also facing surging inflation pressures.

The virus trend in Germany isn't getting any better, with there being over 300,000 active cases now as compared to the ~220,000 last week.