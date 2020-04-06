German DAX leads the way higher in the European equitys today

Major indices higher across the European continent.

The German DAX is leading the way higher in European equity's today as they look to ease coronavirus restrictions.





The provisional closes are showing:



German DAX +5.71%



France's CAC, +4.78%



UK's FTSE 100, +3.10%



Spain's Ibex, +4.13%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +4.0%

Looking at the hourly chart of the German DAX below, the price today moved above its 200 hour moving average (green line in the chart below) for the 1st time since February 21. That is bullish.

Last week the price tested that moving average line, but stalled against the level and moved back lower. The low from last Thursday and Friday was able to find support buyers against its 100 hour moving average (blue line in the chart below). That too was bullish.







In trading today the market gapped above that moving average line and has moved higher through the day.





The next targets would look toward the swing high from last week at 10096 and the swing high from March 25 at 10137. Above that and the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the February high would be targeted at 10371.77.





Getting to and through the 38.2% retracement target would be the minimum retracement for the buyers. Failure to extend above that retracement level, and the move higher is simply a plain-vanilla correction for the index. I would expect the buyers to give up if that retracement level cannot be broken.









