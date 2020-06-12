German economic adviser says need to avoid another lockdown even if there is a second virus wave

Comments by German economic adviser, Lars Feld









As mentioned before, the threshold for governments to impose lockdown measures again will arguably be higher than the first wave of infections now that they understand the economic carnage and costs associated with taking such action.







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

You can imagine several years from now, the next bunch of lawmakers and policymakers are going to start commenting that "lockdown measures were a mistake".

This echoes the remarks by US Treasury secretary Mnuchin yesterday, who said that the US won't go into lockdown again despite the virus predicament.