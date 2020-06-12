German economic adviser says need to avoid another lockdown even if there is a second virus wave

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by German economic adviser, Lars Feld

Germany
This echoes the remarks by US Treasury secretary Mnuchin yesterday, who said that the US won't go into lockdown again despite the virus predicament.

As mentioned before, the threshold for governments to impose lockdown measures again will arguably be higher than the first wave of infections now that they understand the economic carnage and costs associated with taking such action.

You can imagine several years from now, the next bunch of lawmakers and policymakers are going to start commenting that "lockdown measures were a mistake".
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose