German economic advisers cut growth forecast for the year, see more inflation

The latest projections by the economic advisers to the German government





2021 GDP seen at +2.7% (previously +3.1%)

2022 GDP seen at +4.6% (previously +4.0%)

2021 inflation seen at 3.1%

2022 inflation seen at 2.6%

Their previous projections came in March, so that is pretty much irrelevant at this stage considering the change in circumstances over the past few months especially amid supply bottlenecks and rising cost pressures across the globe.