German economic advisers cut growth forecast for the year, see more inflation

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The latest projections by the economic advisers to the German government

Germany
  • 2021 GDP seen at +2.7% (previously +3.1%)
  • 2022 GDP seen at +4.6% (previously +4.0%)
  • 2021 inflation seen at 3.1%
  • 2022 inflation seen at 2.6%
Their previous projections came in March, so that is pretty much irrelevant at this stage considering the change in circumstances over the past few months especially amid supply bottlenecks and rising cost pressures across the globe.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
 
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose