German economic advisers warn of significant risks of a new euro crisis

The German economy ministry's advisory panel comments at a briefing





Germany is walking a fine line here as the court ruling pretty much restricts a common monetary policy adopted by all member states.











See here for global coronavirus case data

Those are two ominous signals about the potential rift that could be starting to build within the European Union, but let's see how the ECB plans to mend the situation later in the day.

These are not the kind of headlines you'd want to see if you're a euro bull.