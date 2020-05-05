German economic advisers warn of significant risks of a new euro crisis
The German economy ministry's advisory panel comments at a briefingThese are not the kind of headlines you'd want to see if you're a euro bull.
Germany is walking a fine line here as the court ruling pretty much restricts a common monetary policy adopted by all member states.
Then, there's also the fact that Germany has qualms about how to go about a solidarity fund to combat the economic fallout caused by the virus outbreak.
Those are two ominous signals about the potential rift that could be starting to build within the European Union, but let's see how the ECB plans to mend the situation later in the day.