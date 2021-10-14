Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
EDUCATION HUB
Must Read
Technical Analysis
-
AUD/USD rises to fresh highs in over a month, tests key resistance level
-
EUR/USD recovers some ground, moves back above 1.1600 as dollar softens
-
CAD/JPY nears multi-year resistance as buyers eye further upside breakout
-
USD/CAD eases to fresh lows in over three months, closes in on 1.2400
-
USD/JPY keeps higher on the day as yen pairs stay more buoyant
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
BOJ's Noguchi: No big risk of Japan sliding into stagflation
-
BOJ's Noguchi: Additional easing may be necessary if labour market does not improve
-
PBOC Governor Yi Gang says monetary policy will be prudent, flexible, targetted, reasonable and appropriate
-
More from BOJ's Noguchi, says Japan's economy is picking up
-
A huge menu of Federal Reserve speakers coming up on Thursday