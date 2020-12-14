German economy minister says Coronavirus is out of control

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

Via Reuters

  • If Coronavirus spread continues in similar way hospitals will be overwhelmed
  • Likely won't see recession like in Spring 2020
  • If we act wisely we can prevent another recession
Germany is Europe's major contributor, so a slow down here drags the whole Eurozone down. 

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose