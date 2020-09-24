German economy minister Altmaier self-isolating after coronavirus contact

German economy minister, Peter Altmaier, will be self-isolating this week

This comes after he came into contact with an employee of a EU minister at the trade council meeting in Berlin, who tested positive for the virus. Altmaier stated that he tested negative for the virus on Friday but is self-isolating as a precaution.





He is the second German minister as part of Merkel's cabinet to be self-isolating over the past week as foreign minister Heiko Maas is also doing the same after one of his security staff also tested positive for the virus.