German economy ministry: Economic contraction will accelerate in Q2

Comments by the German economy ministry





Recession should have reached its low point in April

Indicators in April don't show signals of hope

But a turnaround appears palpable at the beginning of May

Some token remarks by the economy ministry in conjunction with the Q1 GDP report release. This just reaffirms what we already know, that is Q2 economic conditions look set to be much worse amid lockdown measures and the virus outbreak impact in the region.



