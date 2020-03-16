German economy ministry: Economy could stabilise in Q3 if supply chains are intact again

Says that economic upturn in Q1 is not expected anymore

Virus impact on German economy and duration not credibly foreseeable currently

Economic growth noticeably more subdued starting in March due to virus

Sees lower foreign demand, lower consumption

For the headline reading, the key word there is 'if'. At the moment, no one knows for sure how long the virus outbreak will continue to impact the global economy.





Over the weekend, Spain and France are the latest to follow Italy into nearing a total lockdown and if Germany eventually takes such measures, that will create a further hit to its economy - more so than what we are already seeing.



