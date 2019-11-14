German economy ministry: Q3 business climate indicators send first ray of hope

Some comments by the German economy ministry after the Q3 GDP report





Economic growth remains weak in Q3 and indicators do not signal a recovery yet

But business climate indicators send 'first ray of hope'

Exports were up 1.1% in Q3 but companies do not expect noticeable recovery in the coming months

I think that sums it up pretty nicely. There are still no clear cut signs of a potential economic rebound just yet and the data merely offers more hope than anything else.





The boost to German GDP in Q3 was largely from private consumption so unless the manufacturing sector starts turning around, don't hold your breath expecting for a brighter and rosier picture as we head into 2020.



