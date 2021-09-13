German economy ministry says GDP growth to pick up significantly in Q3

Remarks by the German economy ministry

Q3 GDP growth to pick up significantly after 1.6% q/q growth in Q2

GDP growth likely to normalise in Q4 Peak conditions in the early stages of the summer sets up a good look for Q3 performance but the latter stages are pointing to moderation in overall conditions, even more so in the outlook as optimism fades and pent-up demand abates.





While a return to renewed virus restrictions may not be on the cards, there are still worries on the spread of the delta variant which is keeping a cloud over the outlook in Q4.