German economy ministry says that H2 2020 economic recovery will be gradual

Comments by the German economy ministry on the outlook

Germany
  • Easing of lockdown suggests we have passed economic trough
  • Expects Q2 economic output to decline much more sharply than in Q1
  • Further recovery in H2 2020 and after will be sluggish, take a long time
  • Leading indicators do not point to sustainable recovery in labour market
  • But recession likely bottomed out in April
Some token remarks on the economy and it is pretty much what the market has come to understand with regards to the whole coronavirus crisis. That said, fears of a secondary outbreak and a pop in the stock market bubble may present new forms of challenges for the economic recovery over the next few weeks/months.

