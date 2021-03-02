German exports to the UK reportedly fell by 30% in January compared to a year ago amid Brexit hit

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The German Federal Statistics Office reports with the preliminary figures

The stats office also cites the 30% y/y drop as being "due to Brexit effects", which follows a 15.5% drop in overall exports for the whole of 2020 as compared to 2019 - the largest yearly decline in export since the global financial crisis.

Total German exports to the UK amounted to €66.9 billion last year, having fallen gradually since 2015 (it was €89.0 billion back then). Meanwhile, total imports to the UK last year amounted to €34.7 billion - down 9.6% compared to 2019.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose