German exports to the UK reportedly fell by 30% in January compared to a year ago amid Brexit hit

The German Federal Statistics Office reports with the preliminary figures

The stats office also cites the 30% y/y drop as being "due to Brexit effects", which follows a 15.5% drop in overall exports for the whole of 2020 as compared to 2019 - the largest yearly decline in export since the global financial crisis.





Total German exports to the UK amounted to €66.9 billion last year, having fallen gradually since 2015 (it was €89.0 billion back then). Meanwhile, total imports to the UK last year amounted to €34.7 billion - down 9.6% compared to 2019.



