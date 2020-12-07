German factories less optimistic about production in the coming months - Ifo

Ifo reveals that production expectations have fallen in Germany

The research institute shows that production expectations fell from 16.3 in October to 5.5 in November, with the most notable drop coming from carmakers - being a drop from +39 in October to -1 in November.





Of note, consumer-oriented industries are seeing gloomier prospects amid the virus resurgence while pharma-related industries are seen picking up instead.





We will be getting industrial production data from Germany later at 0700 GMT but that will be for October, which is estimated at +1.6% m/m.