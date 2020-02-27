German economy minister Altmaier: Not planning fiscal program to deal with virus

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Comments from Altmaier:

  • Not planning fiscal programme in classic sense to deal with virus impact
  • Will have intensive talks with Scholz about pulling forward economic measures
  • At the moment, we have no major disruption in orders or to supply chains in Germany
  • Ready to adjust size of financial measures as needed
If this is a global pandemic, the eurozone may suspend fiscal rules, which are eventually going to need a big re-think. Never waste a crisis.


