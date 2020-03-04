German finance minister reportedly told lawmakers that fiscal measures would be "timely, targeted, temporary"

Reuters reports, citing two sources on the matter





And that any fiscal measures would be "timely, targeted, temporary" in case the German economy faces a dire situation.







ForexLive

We've heard this all before. So, when are they loosening the purse strings again?

The report says that German finance minister, Olaf Scholz, told lawmakers during a closed-doors meeting today that Germany is prepared to act to decisively counter the impact of the virus outbreak if it caused the world economy to fall into a crisis.