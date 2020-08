German finance minister says signs are showing that economy is developing better than expected

Comments by German finance minister, Olaf Scholz





A potential market concern is that the economy may be moving in the right direction, so lawmakers choose not to suspend the 'debt brake', but that in itself may hinder the path towards a quicker and more sustained recovery down the road.





Lawmakers continue to talk up the economic recovery but for Germany, it is also important to watch their views in case it also alludes to potential fiscal developments going into next year i.e. the 'debt brake' issue