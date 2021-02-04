German finance minister says will have to decide in coming days if debt brake must be suspended next year

Remarks by German finance minister, Olaf Scholz





It would be a mistake to opt for austerity politics

The question is how would we generate the funds to avoid this There is a major debate ongoing in Germany lately as lawmakers are trying to decide whether or not to allow the country to take on more debt in order to bolster the recovery from the virus crisis over the next few years.





The government has already decided to suspend the debt brake last year and this year but now there are talks that they might look into doing so for next year as well.





Keep an eye on this as how Germany plays, usually is how the EU follows.