German finance minister Sholz: Early June will announce stimulus package
German finance minister Sholz speaks to reporters in Berlin
- no surprise that tax revenue considerably lower
- German AR able to handle difficult situation
- early June will announce stimulus package
- government wants to present stimulus package to help companies recover from coronavirus crisis
- any stimulus must be timely, targeted, temporary
it's in our own interests that we also help European countries recover from coronavirus crisis
- don't need to think about changing the debt break
- federal government must help municipalities stabilize local public finances
