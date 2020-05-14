German finance minister Sholz: Early June will announce stimulus package

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

German finance minister Sholz speaks to reporters in Berlin

  • no surprise that tax revenue considerably lower
  • German AR able to handle difficult situation
  • early June will announce stimulus package
  • government wants to present stimulus package to help companies recover from coronavirus crisis
  • any stimulus must be timely, targeted, temporary
    it's in our own interests that we also help European countries recover from coronavirus crisis
  • don't need to think about changing the debt break
  • federal government must help municipalities stabilize local public finances

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose