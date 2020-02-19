German finance minister Scholz: No signs German economy entering a recession

German finance minister Scholz speaks in an interview with Reuters

German finance minister Scholz is on the newswires from an interview with Reuters saying:



He expects G20 financial leaders at Ruyadh meeting to make progress on global minimum taxation for companies, new tax rules for tech giants



Asked about G20 actions to Shield world economy from coronavirus impact: we have to be ready to act when necessary, but for now we are still monitoring developments



There are no signs of German economy entering a recession



We stick to 2020 GDP growth forecast of 1.1% despite coronavirus risks





The EURUSD has been shopping around mostly in trading today. The pair did reach the lowest level since April 2017, and nearly filled the gap between 1.0776 and 1.0820. The low for the day has reached 1.07815. The price currently trades at 1.0792. Close from yesterday was 1.0791. With 10 of the last 12 trading days has been to the downside. moving more into positive territory could give a boost to the pair on some corrective short covering.