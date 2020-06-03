German foreign minister confirms lifting of travel ban for EU member states from 15 June

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

German foreign minister, Heiko Maas, confirms the decision

It is similar to the report here, with Germany set to lift its travel ban for EU member states, UK, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein starting from 15 June onwards.

