German foreign minister confirms to extend global travel warning to 14 June

German foreign minister, Heiko Maas, speaks to reporters





Cannot promise that the warning will not be needed after mid-June

European coordination on summer travel would be desirable





The comment on "European coordination on summer travel" is ominous. While summer time is the peak travel period to Europe, allowing so may invite trouble for the region in dealing with the possibility of a secondary virus outbreak.





This was rumoured by an earlier report at the start of the session here . The global travel warning - advising German citizens against non-essential travel abroad - was initially due to expire on 3 May, but is now extended to 14 June.