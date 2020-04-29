German foreign minister confirms to extend global travel warning to 14 June

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

German foreign minister, Heiko Maas, speaks to reporters


  • Cannot promise that the warning will not be needed after mid-June
  • European coordination on summer travel would be desirable
This was rumoured by an earlier report at the start of the session here. The global travel warning - advising German citizens against non-essential travel abroad - was initially due to expire on 3 May, but is now extended to 14 June.

The comment on "European coordination on summer travel" is ominous. While summer time is the peak travel period to Europe, allowing so may invite trouble for the region in dealing with the possibility of a secondary virus outbreak.

