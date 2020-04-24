German foreign minister says still working on a good Brexit result for the EU, UK
Comments by German foreign minister, Heiko Maas
If you try and extrapolate from the comment above, it would seem that very little progress was made over the course of the week. Just be aware that the EU and UK resumed Brexit talks again this week to discuss on the future trade relationship.
EU chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, will deliver a statement later in the day, expected around noon time in Brussels. So, keep an eye on that as it will be a risk factor for the pound.