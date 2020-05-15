German government expects to suspend 'debt brake' in 2021 too - report

Handelsblatt reports on the matter





For those wondering, Germany has a 'debt brake' rule in which they are only allowed to take on new debt of up to 0.35% of economic output. They already made an exception to that for this year and it is only prudent to maintain such a stance amid the recovery process.





That makes sense considering there's no exact timeline on the path to recovery from the coronavirus crisis. For all we know, this slow and protracted return in economic activity may extend for many more years to come.