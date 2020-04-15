German government reportedly plans to extend lockdown measures until 3 May

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

German press agency, dpa, reports on the matter

The current set of lockdown measures will stay in place until 19 April but chancellor Merkel and the leader of Germany's 16 states will deliberate on the matter and how to move on from these measures in a meeting later today.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose