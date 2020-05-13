German government reportedly set to ease border controls starting from Saturday

German media outlet n-tv reports

Meanwhile, dpa news agency adds to this by also reporting that the German interior ministry is aiming to completely end border controls by 15 June.





Just take note that the European Commission has laid out recommendation protocols for European countries to maintain border controls and not allow international travel until at least 15 June but it is up to each country's discretion to manage that.





It seems Germany will be taking some steps to relax border controls once the restrictions end on 15 May but it will be a gradual process before fully reopening after mid-June.



