German government said to plan €40 billion aid package for small businesses, self-employed

Reuters reports, citing a government source on the matter







ForexLive

German ministers are said to have not yet signed off on the package, so the final figure is still up for debate - could be more than €40 billion.

This ties in to what Spiegel is also reporting, that Germany is planning an emergency package of €40 billion to support small businesses and self-employed. €10 billion will be used for direct grants while €30 billion will be used for loans.