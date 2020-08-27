German government said to propose extending ban of large events for the remainder of the year

Reuters reports, citing a draft document by federal and state officials

The current ban on large events was extended back in June to 31 October, but the latest proposal is saying that officials are looking to extend that to 31 December due to the coronavirus situation in the country/region.





Just be mindful as this will just mean a more gradual return to "normal" conditions and potentially limit the robustness in the economic recovery.





As mentioned back in June, this also means that there will be no major Oktoberfest festivities this year - which brings in about $1 billion for the city of Munich each year.