German government says that health system is under threat, coming under pressure

The German government flags warning about a rise in the number of intensive care patients in recent weeks

This chart pretty much tells the story in that sense:

Germany
The figure above relates to the number of COVID-19 patients requiring intensive care and that has risen back to 4,355 as of yesterday with there being just 3,417 (14%) intensive care beds still available across the country.

Given the situation, expect lockdown measures to be extended well beyond 18 April and until the vaccine rollout gathers pace in the weeks/months ahead.
