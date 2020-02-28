German government says that no stimulus package is currently planned

Comments by a German economy minister spokeswoman

Germany
  • Too early to assess economic damage from the virus outbreak
  • There are no signs of any supply bottlenecks
  • Assistance for firms are available if needed
I don't even know how to begin to interpret this. No stimulus coming isn't really a good thing but then again they're saying that everything is fine, so what now?

I guess only time will tell whether or not the virus outbreak will have a major impact on the German economy but the comment on supply bottlenecks sort of contradicts with the PMI survey from earlier this month, so you be the judge.

