German government spokesman says will not name a date for end of lockdown restrictions

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Fair play there as the virus trajectory is what will decide the government reaction, not vice versa

In case you missed it, Reuters reported earlier on a proposal by the government on meeting certain requirements before easing the lockdown restrictions here.
