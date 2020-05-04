Merkel to discuss with state leaders on reopening situation this Wednesday - German govt spokesman

Germany has begun easing various restrictions starting from today









But the situation varies from state to state, and there will be further discussions on 6 May (Wednesday) to discuss about the reopening situation.





Merkel will be meeting with state leaders to talk about schools, kindergartens, sports, and also gather perspectives about hotels, restaurants, and the tourism sector.







The latest update from RKI about the coronavirus numbers in Germany has been encouraging, but there still needs to be caution as the government will surely not want to see a secondary wave of infections anywhere in the country.

Some schools have been allowed to reopen alongside some businesses returning as well, notably hairdressers and salons after a seven-week break. Playgrounds, zoos, museums and churches will also be allowed to reopen today.