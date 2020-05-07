German health authority RKI says it won't hold regular briefings on coronavirus anymore

Author: Justin Low

This just reaffirms the resolve by Germany to move past the crisis

Germany
RKI normally holds a daily press briefing around this time to update the public about the coronavirus situation in the country. The latest update today was to brief about the numbers earlier and to reaffirm the virus reproduction rate - seen at 0.65.

But as they conclude proceedings today, they are now saying that they won't be holding regular briefings to update on the coronavirus anymore.

I would argue that this tells us that Germany is looking to put up a more confident facade to the public that they currently have the coronavirus situation under control as they go about with the gradual reopening of its economy in the coming weeks/months.

