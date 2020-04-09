German health minister: Infection numbers are showing a more positive trend

German health minister, Jens Spahn, comments to Handelsblatt

Infection numbers are showing a more positive trend

If that continues, then the government can talk about gradual return to normality after the Easter break



The number of new cases reported over the past 24 hours was close to 5,000 and that is even with the mass testing being conducted by German authorities over the past month.



The next week is going to be crucial for most countries in Europe in determining whether or not the end of the month is a realistic timing to ease lockdown restrictions.



