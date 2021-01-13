German health minister: It will not be possible to lift all restrictions in February

Comments by German health minister, Jens Spahn

We need to reduce contacts for another two or three months

Calls on all employers to enable working from home

Need to do everything we can to curb spread of new virus variants

This just reaffirms the message that Germany may keep tighter restrictions all the way through to March or even April based on the current situation. That's not a good look on how Q1 economic activity is going to play out in the euro area.





As a reminder, the current set of lockdown measures will carry to 31 January but given the recent remarks, will surely be extended well into February at the next decision.



