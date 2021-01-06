German health minister says expects Moderna coronavirus vaccine to be approved today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by German health minister, Jens Spahn

This has been in the works for a while now, with the EMA expected to announce its decision some time today. They have sped up its usual authorisation procedures after having come under pressure from bloc members amid the messy vaccine rollout.

